New Gambia leader to take oath abroad

Banjul

The man who won The Gambia’s disputed election says he will be sworn in as president at the country’s embassy in neighbouring Senegal. Adama Barrow announced the ceremony in a message posted on Facebook. Last-ditch efforts by regional leaders to convince Yahya Jammeh to quit as president failed overnight. They have warned they could remove him by force.

Mr Jammeh, 51, lost elections last month, but wants the results annulled citing errors in the electoral process. Mr Barrow, who is also 51, made the announcement on Thursday. The message said he would be “sworn in today at 4pm (16:00 GMT)”, inviting the general public to take part. .—Agencies