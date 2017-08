New Federal Cabinet sworn-in

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet of newly elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with 28 federal and 18 state ministers took oath in Islamabad on Friday three days after the new PM took oath of his office.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to members of the Cabinet at an august ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

The new Federal Cabinet of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was earlier finalized by the senior leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Those sworn in as Federal Ministers included Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Kamran Micheal, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Syed Javed Ali Shah, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Akram Khan Durrani, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Ahsan Iqbal, Lt. General (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Zahid Hamid, Mushahid Ullah Khan, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi, Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Lt. General (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Saira Afzal Tarar, Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman and Molana Ameer Zaman.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Muhammad Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry, Abid Sher Ali, Jam Kamal Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Anusha Rahman, Dr. Darshan, Muhammad Tallal Chaudhry, Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Barrister Usman Ibrahim, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Ch. Jaffar Iqbal, Sardar Muhammad Arshad Khan Laghari, Pir Muhammad Amin Ul Hasnat Shah and Ghalib Khan took oath as Minsters of State.

The portfolios of the Ministers and Ministers of State would be announced later. Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, parliamentarians, senior politicians, diplomats and high level civil officials attended the oath-taking ceremony. The entire oath taking ceremony was administered in national language.

Originally Published by NNI