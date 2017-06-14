A new era of China-Panama ties

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China and Panama on Tuesday established formal diplomatic relations in a historic development that opens up a promising new era of bilateral interaction and accords with the long-term and fundamental interests of both countries.

In a joint communique signed in Beijing by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Panamanian Vice President and Foreign Minister Isabel Saint Malo de Alvarado, the two sides agree to develop friendly relations on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence.

Announcing the decision in the nationally televised address, Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela said he is convinced that this is “the correct path” for his country. Indeed, it is the right path for the Central American country to recognize the one-China policy and found its way to the mainstream international community.

Meanwhile, for the practical benefit of the people of both countries, with the bilateral relationship entering the normal track, China-Panama cooperation and exchanges are set to boom.

Among many others, China is the world’s largest trader and second-largest economy, and Panama is an important regional logistics hub. Such complementary strengths herald a bright future of fruitful cooperation.

Undoubtedly, the establishment of full diplomatic relations between China and Panama reflects the increasing national strength and rising international status of the Asian country.

Yet more importantly, it testifies to the growing global consensus on the new type of international relations China has been championing, which features win-win cooperation as the core.

All in all, Panama’s choice of severing ties with Taiwan and adopting the one-China policy is a wise and welcome, which is expected to bring about great benefits to both countries.