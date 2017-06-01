New energy projects to complete in next two months: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the journey of selfless public service has been continued under the leadership of Prime Minister and different development projects, including energy generation schemes, have been completed with speed and quality despite different obstacles & difficulties, and observed that this has no resemblance in 70 year history of Pakistan.

Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed these views while talking to members of the parliament from Gujranwala division, here Wednesday . During the meeting which lasted for four hours, different development projects and public welfare oriented initiatives including ongoing schemes aiming at improvement in education, healthcare and social development as well as budgetary priorities for the upcoming fiscal year came under discussion.

The Chief Minister said that the defeated elements tried to hinder the public welfare and development programmes for their personal gains as sit-ins were a nefarious conspiracy against national development and public welfare. When sit-ins failed, then another conspiracy was hatched in shape of lockdown. But due to the blessings of Allah Almighty and support of the people, lockdown also remained unsuccessful as like sit-ins; and now the negative politics of allegations and anarchy has also died down.

He said that new energy projects would be completed in next two months and 5000 megawatt additional electricity will be included in national grid. He told that additional 660 megawatt electricity will be gained from Sahiwal Coal Power Project from June 10. Thus, this project would provide a total of 1320 megawatt electricity as the second plant of the project has started producing electricity on trial basis. He said that the completion of Sahiwal Coal Power Project, in a record period of 22 months, has broken the world as well as Chinese records. Electricity generation project of such a production capacity was completed in 27 months in China; while this kind of project has been completed in only 22 months in Pakistan, he added.

The Chief Minister said that past governments made graveyards of projects and plundered the national resources mercilessly, while many of their projects succumbed to corruption and lust. He said that past regimes were full of plunder, criminal negligence and corruption whereas Pakistan Muslim League-N government has built beacons of transparency and speed; and added that transparency in our projects is self-evident. He further said that the PML-N government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, has set new records of transparency, speed and quality in the 70 year history of Pakistan, and even the opponents cannot object to the transparency of our projects.

He said that 3600 megawatt gas-based power projects are also being completed in a record period of time. 717 megawatt electricity is being produced from Bhikki Gas Power Project, and this project has also been completed in a record period of time, while other gas-based power projects will also be completed before time.