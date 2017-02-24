New emergency ward inaugurated at PIMS

Staff Reporter

Giving relief to ailing community of the federal capital a new emergency block equipped with latest machinery inaugurated here on Friday at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said at inauguration ceremony, people would find improvements during the tenure of the present government in hospitals of the federal capital as all available resources were being utilized to ensure provision of best services at hospitals.

He said the ministry was paying special attention to satisfy the incoming patients to hospitals and the prime minister had promised to provide all required resources for making improvements in the hospitals.

Staff shortage caused delay in new emergency ward opening. Keeping in view the patients demand, existing staff had been transfer to new emergency to make it functional, he added.

Minister said, 180 new post had been created for the emergency ward which were being got approved from the competent authority, recruitment against these post would be on merit after the approval. He said any negligence in performing duties by doctors, administration and other staff in federal capital hospitals would not be tolerated. Talking to media Deputy Executive Director Dr Ayesha Isani Majeed said, “We aim to deliver better services to patients in new emergency ward as it has capacity of 25 beds for males and females. Ward is equipped with cardiac monitors, ECG, X-Ray, ultrasound machines, radiology set up and sufficient senior staff including medical and paramedical staff has been deployed.” The new emergency ward was constructed to distribute the load and in this ward walk in patients would be entertained through token system, she added.