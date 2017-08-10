New elected Chairman PCB Sethi vows to work for betterment of cricket

Sports Reporter

Lahore

The newly elected Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi said he faces a lot of challenges in bettering Pakistan cricket and his top most priorities are resumption of international cricket to Pakistan, strengthening of the domestic cricket and revamping the national women cricket.

“These are the areas which need immediate attention and we will be working on them to make our tenure result oriented and to see Pakistan cricket prosperous,” he told media men at his maiden press conference at the Gaaddi stadium after his election as the new Chairman.

Sethi said: “We have so many challenges ahead and bringing international cricket back to the country is one of them. There are 13 cricket-playing nations and we want at least half of them to visit and play in Pakistan. Although it is a tough task, yet we will achieve it with sheer hard work and determination.”

About women cricket, the PCB chief said that he was disappointed with the performance of women cricketers. “After such dismal show by women cricketers, we have planned to revamp women cricket. We are going to introduce reforms to revive women cricket and productive measures and step will be taken in this regard.”

Sethi said strengthening domestic was also one of main target to improve the standard of Pakistan cricket and make it as par to international standard. “We are trying our best to take our domestic cricket to new heights.

We have brought some changes in it and more to follow as the main purpose is to make it as par international standard so that till the revival of international cricket, we may get the best talent which may produce better results at international level.”

Informing the media about his first assignment as a new PCB Chairman, said: “I am leaving for Sri Lanka tomorrow (Thursday) night, where I will be attending the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting.

Many important things will be discussed in the meeting, which also include whether the Under-19 Asian Cricket Cup will be held in India or it will be conducted in any other country.

There is also a proposal that Sri Lanka cricket team will visit Pakistan after end of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka series, which will commence in United Arab Emirates in September and end in October.”