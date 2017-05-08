New domicile form introduced

City Reporter

The district government has released a new format for a domicile form with display of the Punjab government monogram on the top of it.

A diagram of Pakistan’s map has also been printed at bottom of the form. A new centre for the inspection of domiciles had been established which has directly link with the NADRA. It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the domicile form had a monogram of the city district government

Meanwhile, the Punjab agriculture department has prepared a float for creating awareness among growers to increase cotton yield and its protection.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday, that the float was travelling across the province and artistes on this float were creating awareness among farmers how to increase yield of agricultural commodities. He said the training float got good appreciation from different districts of the Punjab. Agriculture experts had termed it an education float, he added.