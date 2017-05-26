New Delhi asked to build bunkers in Jammu region

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the escalation of tension by India along the Line of Control has forced the puppet administration to approach New Delhi with the demand of construction of community bunkers in five border districts of the Jammu region.

Indian Home Ministry, headed by Rajnath Singh, had earlier approved construction of 60 community bunkers in Jammu district.

In the aftermath of recent tensions especially in Nowshera and Manjakote sectors of Rajouri district, the administration has taken up the proposal with the Ministry for construction of community bunkers for border dwellers in all five districts of Jammu region – Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch.

The community bunkers were at the advanced stage of construction in Jammu district and their experiment seems to be successful as they can accommodate around 20 persons at a time along with their requirements like food material.

The local administration has decided to vigorously pursue the demand for construction of bunkers in view of the increasing tensions along the Line of Control.—KMS