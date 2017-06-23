New dates of Punjab Games announced

Lahore

The 72nd edition of the Chief Minister Punjab Games will be held from September 9-11 here at various centres. “The Games were to be held in March last but were postponed owing to various circumstances and now the dates has been fixed in consultation with the Secretary Sports Punjab, Nayyar Iqbal and all the stake holders of the games including the provincial sports association “, said a spokesman of the Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said nearly four thousand athletes and officials will take part in the sports extravaganza in which Lahore division will defend the title.

“ Male athletes will be displaying their talent in twenty four disciplines while female will be featuring in eight events “,he said adding “ The nine participating divisions are Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan”.

He said all the participating divisions have been asked to start their preparations for the mega event by holding the training camps in respective disciplines.. “We will be holding the game in a trend setting way and its full dress rehearsal will be held on September 8 with opening ceremony on September 9.” He said PbOA has requested the Punjab Chief Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to inaugurate the event while Punjab Governor, Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on September 11.—APP