New Corps Commander calls on Governor

Peshawar

Corps Commander, Peshawar, Lt. General Nazir Ahmed Butt called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra at Governor’s House, Peshawar on Monday.

He remained with the Governor for some time and discussed matters pertaining to security situation in the province and FATA in particular. Governor also congratulated the new corps commander for assuming the office and wished him success in fulfillment of his responsibilities.

Talking on the occasion, the Governor paid tribute to the sacrifices of security forces and highlighted the importance of the services being rendered by Pak Army in maintenance of peace in the area.

He said that the nation will always feel proud of the immortal sacrifices which the jawans and officers of the armed forces are rendering for ensuring security and stability of our beloved country.—APP