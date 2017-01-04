New CJP takes first suo motu notice

Torture of child maid

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

After assuming the charge as Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday, Justice Saqib Nisar took his first suo motu notice of alleged torture of a ten-year-old maid who was recovered from the residence of an additional sessions judge.

The notice was taken after the father of the 10-year-old reportedly forgave alleged tormentors of his daughter.

Islamabad High Court registrar has been asked to submit a detailed report within 24 hours on the matter.

The Office of District Magistrate Islamabad issued a letter Wednesday in “the interest of natural justice”, addressing the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to constitute a medical board “comprising senior doctors to re-examine” the wounds on the girl’s body.

The letter stated that there were wounds on the back side of the victim which “could not be seen in the earlier examination”. It further stated that the Islamabad police senior superintendent assigned to the case requested for such a board to be formed so that the investigation could conclude “on merits”.

The case came to light last week after photos of the child following the alleged torture began circulating on social media.

In the First Information Report (FIR) the 10-year-old girl stated that she had been living at the house of Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan for nearly two years.

The girl claimed that she was often beaten up in the house. Most recently, she alleged that judge’s wife, shoved her hands onto a burning stove and then beat her after a broom went missing.

She said the owners of the house would usually lock her up in a storeroom at night besides starving and beating her.

The police took the girl into custody after recovering her from the house of the judge.

However, the father of the child appeared in court on Tuesday and said he had “no objections” to the court granting bail to the suspects. He claimed that he had investigated the matter on his own and found the case to be a false one.