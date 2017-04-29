New castle disease virus

Qamar-un-Nisa

Lahore

A study was conducted to evaluate the pathogenesis of Newcastle Disease virus alone, along with co-infection of secondary pathogens such as E. coli, and Mycoplasma gallisepticumin broiler chickens. In the first experiment of the project, challenge strain ND virus, Mycoplasma gallisepticum and E.coli were isolated from field samples collected from different poultry farms and experimental inoculum was prepared. In next experiment, Pathogenesis was studied by inducing experimental infection in broiler under experimental condition. Two hundred and twenty five day old broiler chicks were reared in Department of Pathology and they were randomly divided into five experimental groups designated as A, B, C, D and E, with 45 birds in each group.

Group A was kept as control (unchallenged), B was given infection with ND virus on 21st day of age, C was administered with Mycoplasma gallisepticuminfection on 25th day of age, D was administered with E.coli at 25th day of age, E was infected with E.coli, Mycoplasma gallisepticum and ND virus. All the birds were kept for 14 days postinfection (PI) to observe the development of clinical signs and to calculate intracerebral Pathogenicity Index. Organ such as trachea, lungs and Liver and kidneys were collected from dead and slaughtered birds to study the pathogenesis. The parameters observed were: clinical signs, gross pathology, histopathology, and effects on body weight gain, immunochemical detection of viral replication directly in tissues and rapid molecular detection of virus from tissues by using Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction.

It was concluded that co-infection with E.coli produced 17% whereas Mycoplasma gallisepticum produced 31% mortality in broiler chickens by using RT-PCR which is almost reliable and efficient method. This endeavour will play a key role for the scientists, faculty, students and stakeholders of poultry industry to set a tool for diagnosis of different diseases of poultry. In this way we will be able to overcome the diseases through quick diagnosis and ultimately will be able to improve the health of the poultry birds and reduce the losses, resultantly will boost up the economy of the industry, nation and country.