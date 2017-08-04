New Cabinet all set to serve nation with commitment

ISLAMABAD: Newly elected Cabinet on Friday expressed their firm resolve to work with more commitment and dedication for the national prosperity and socio-economic development of the country.

Talking to state-run media, Minster for Foreign Affair’s Khawaja Asif said, “Our commitments are with the people of the country and we would continue to serve them as long as we would be the member of the cabinet.”

He said, “The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was stronger than ever before with not a single defection while the democracy was gaining strength.”

He further thanked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former PM Nawaz Sharif reposing confidence in him and giving him a big responsibility to serve with his hard work.

He said, “The PML-N government under visionary leadership of Nawaz Sharif had put the country on fast track of economic progress, development and prosperity. The government during its four years had achieved many successes in all fields.”

“Earlier, we also succeeded in the first phase for choosing Leader of the house with majority seats and consensus of the party leaders,” he said.

He highlighted in accordance with the demand of opposition that, “Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi and Nawaz Sharif allocated me the Foreign ministry that I accepted and will continue my straggle to perform my duties.”

Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal said, “We have faced many challenges in our four years tenure but therefore we continued to serve the nation with our hardworks and devotions.”

He mentioned that, “We want to complete China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project that would bring prosperity in the country as no compromise would be on its smooth running.”

Federal Minister for Education and Training Engineer Baligh-ur-Rahman added that, “Pakistan would further continue to progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi.”

“It is also a positive development that democracy was not derailed and now once again it is back on track. We again ready to serve the nation as we delivered in four year period,” he said.

“There is short time left in coming elections and we do not want to waste any time. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is a seasoned politician who has a long struggle in the party. PML-N is an ideological party, which believes in rule of law. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is a competent person” he added.

He concluded that, “In our last year we will not sit idle and we will continue work. We are sure that PML-N will continue the development agenda of Nawaz Sharif and will also focus on betterment in agriculture, education and health services.”

