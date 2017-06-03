New bench established to hear Tayyaba torture case

Staff Reporter

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday established new bench to hear Tayyaba torture case.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC would hear the case now after Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani excused from hearing Tayyaba torture case during last hearing and sent the case to Chief Justice to constitute new bench for it.

During last hearing, the accused Raja Khurram had objected over the bench after that Justice Kiani expressed excuse from hearing the case.

Justice Kiani remarked that the bench had completed its inquiry in the case.

It may be mentioned here that a show cause notice was served to accused Raja Khurram and his reply has been attached with the case sent to chief justice.

The former additional and session judge Raja Khurram was made officer on special duty (OSD) after registration of first information report (FIR) against him and his wife for allegedly torturing young girl Tayyaba.