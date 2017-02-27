New administrators favour dropping ‘Control’ word from BCCI

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

The Committee of Administrators (COA) appointed by the Supreme Court is in favour of dropping the word “Control” from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

The suggestion has come from none other than Bishan Bedi, the former legendary Test spinner.

“It is indeed a very good suggestion and personally I welcome it”, Vinod Rai, the chief of the committee, speaking exclusively over his mobile from Delhi, said on Sunday morning.

“I don’t know whether we can do it as we are court appointee people but the (new) elected body should certainly give a thought on this”, he added.

“It is not that this can’t be done (by them). If this suggestion is floated in media, let the cricket-loving public of the country express their views”.

Another committee member, Ramchandra Guha also endorsed his views. “It is “stupid” to have this word (“Control”) in the name of the Indian cricket board. It can be either Cricket India or the Indian Cricket Board”.

“It should fall in line with Cricket Australia (CA), Cricket South Africa (CSA) etc”.

“On Monday I shall certainly write this suggestion to my other members of the committee (Vinod Rai, Vikram Limaye and Diana Eduljee)”, Guha, the historian, added.

The BCCI was formed in December 1928 as a society, registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act.

Now the big names of the BCCI have lost “control” over the Indian cricket board, it would be a wise step at the right time.

Here is a list of names of ICC’s other Full Members:

Australia: Cricket Australia, New Zealand (New Zealand Cricket), South Africa (Cricket South Africa), West Indies (West Indies Cricket, they recently changed this name from the West Indies Cricket Board), Pakistan (Pakistan Cricket Board), Bangladesh (Bangladesh Cricket Board), Sri Lanka (Sri Lanka Cricket), England (England and Wales Cricket Board), Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe Cricket).