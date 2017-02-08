New academic session in public schools from April 1

City Reporter

New academic session in public schools will commence from April 1, in Cambridge, O-Level and A-Level system and in colleged from August 1 while new academic session in schools managed by Aga Khan Board from May 1.

Examinations from Class-I to Class VIII will be completed before March 15, all Secondary Boards will announce Matric Results before July 31, said a statement on Wednesday. These decisions were taken in the meeting of Steering Committee on Education here in Sindh Assembly Building, Chaired by Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar here.

Secretary Education Schools, Jamal Mustafa Syed, Secretary Education, Colleges, Dr. Riaz Ahmed Memon, Chairmen of All Secondary Boards of Sindh and other officers also attended the meeting.

It was also decided in the meeting that summer vacations would start from June 1 to July 31 while winter vacations would be held as usual.