Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson Naeem-ul-Haque has said that he never proposed Ayesha Gulalai for marriage.

Naeem-ul-Haque was responding to Ayesha Gulalai’s new revelation in an interview to a private TV channel. During the interview Ayesha Gulalai said that Naeem-ul-Haque had also sent her text messages. Naeem-ul-Haque in his text message had stated, I am alone and want to marry , claimed Gulalai.

Responding to Gulalai interview, Naeem-ul-Haque said that discussion about marriage does not mean that I proposed Ayesha Gulalai for marriage.

“There was no marriage proposal as such to Ayesha Gulalai as she herself said in Asma Shirazi show just a discussion,” Naeem-ul-Haque tweeted.

In another tweet he said, “Should I apologise for discussing marriage with Ayesha Gulalai? No I don t think so. Nothing wrong with that.”

Originally Published By NNI