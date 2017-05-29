Neutrality of Panama Case

Staff Reporter

Karachi

PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Taj Haider has expressed surprise over the news that the family of the Prime Minister had raised questions about the ‘neutrality’ of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of the Panama Case set up by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In a statement issued to the media on Sunday he clarified that the duty of the JIT was to fully investigate the charges laid against the Prime Minister and his family and submit theirreport to the Honorable Supreme Court.

It was for the Court to evaluate the contents of the report placed before them by the JIT and to decide whether the accused were guilty or not. JIT has been set up for the purpose of thorough investigations without accepting any pressure or favor from the accused. The final Judgment lies with the Honorable Supreme Court.