Neuro wards renamed at LGH

City Reporter

Lahore General Hospital(LGH) has renamed all the neuro wards and combined them under one roof for the convenience of patients and their attendants.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab in a statement on Wednesday said that in Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences, patients are brought from all over the country and the management always tries to provide modern and state of the art facilities to masses.

He said that as per directions of the Punjab government, steps are being taken to provide maximum best medical services to the patients. Ghias-un-Nabi pointed out that especially in the Neuro department, accidents’ patients of neurology are brought and new set up of the Punjab Institute of Neuro Science will provide them better health care facilities.

Principal PGMI further said that apart from the old systems now emergency will function at ground floor while male and female three units have been made operative with the best possible facilities. He expressed his commitment that efforts will be continued to make this oldest hospital the best one in the hospitals of Punjab and Pakistan, as well.