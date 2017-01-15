Netherlands values Pakistani artists’ work highlighting human rights issues

Dutch ambassador gets new residence

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of the Netherlands in Pakistan, Jeannette Seppen, Saturday, inaugurated the new Dutch residence in Islamabad. An art exhibition titled ‘At Home’ was also arranged for the guests on the occasion.

At Home featured artworks by Pakistani artists, highlighting issues on which the Netherlands focuses in Pakistan, such as women’s rights, freedom of expression, freedom of religion and belief as well as sustainable trade and investment.

The show was unique in the sense that all the artworks on display had a relation to daily life and challenges in Pakistan. Through this exhibition, the Netherlands wishes to contribute to an open dialogue between all segments of the society in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Dutch Ambassador said the residence would serve to celebrate the long-standing friendship between both countries. “It will be a space where everyone feels “At Home”, a space where all will feel comfortable and safe to share thoughts on topics that need to be discussed,” she added.

Underlining the importance of art, the Ambassador was of the view that a dialogue between artists and viewers, as well as among viewers about art highlighting critical socio-economic issues, is essential to further unlock Pakistan’s potential for addressing these challenges. She commended the artists for the beautiful and creative work and hoped it would encourage other young artists to create awareness among people about these issues.

Later, talking to media persons she expressed her concerns over disappearance of bloggers from Pakistan. Jeannette Seppen in response to a question said that her country believed in human rights, women rights and freedom of expression. It is the responsibility of Pakistani government to give freedom of expression and every journalist and blogger to work with freedom. In response to different questions on atrocities and human rights violations in Kashmir, she said that Netherlands is against any human rights violations in either in Kashmir, Balochistan or Punjab.

The Dutch ambassador said that Netherlands was against the death penalty and research and studies also proved that death penalty was not a deterrence to stop crime. “Our stand on death penalty is based on principle not only for Pakistan but also internationally” she said. She said volume of bilateral trade between Netherlands and Pakistan was around $ 1 billion and still a lot potential to increase it. Last year both countries exchanged business delegations and agreed on more trade and investment between two countries. She said that Netherlands companies investing in agriculture, daily production, alternative energy, ports and shipping, maritime and sports sectors in Pakistan.

“Dutch companies working at Port Qasim and our companies are interested in Gwader port and other coastal areas. I am also hopeful that Dutch companies will be able to get projects through CPEC” she added. She said that Pakistan and Netherlands had historical relations and soon after independence of Pakistan diplomatic relations between two countries established.

Jeannette Seppen surprised everyone with her knowledge of Pakistan’s art and culture. “Pakistani artists,” she said highlighted social and human rights issues, freedom of expression, freedom of religion and beliefs and her government had great regard for them.