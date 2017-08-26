Netherlands envoy for arranging new dimensions in ports development

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ambassador of Netherlands, Jeannette Seppen Friday invited the experts and high ups of ports and shipping ministry to visit her country for starting joint ventures.

While talking to Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping, Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo here, she said that experts of both countries might arrange new dimensions regarding development of ports.

While appreciating the infrastructure development in Gwadar Port, the ambassador said that the investment infrastructure and development on various ports of Pakistan was of great importance.

The ambassador who called on the minister, discussed bilateral relations besides matters of mutual interest. The minister stressed the need of expanding trade cooperation between the two countries.

He said that there was a need to expand cooperation for enhancing capacity of vessels in ports and shipping.