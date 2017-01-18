Netherlands Ambassador meets HR Minister

City Reporter

Netherlands Ambassador Jeannette Seppen had a meeting with the Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu, here today. Matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Netherlands were discussed in the meeting. Talking to the Netherlands Ambassador Jeannette Seppen, the minister said that friendship between Pakistan and Netherlands is touching new heights.

He said that Netherlands is a sincere and trustworthy friend of Pakistan and has stood by it in every hour of need. He said that relations between Pakistan and Netherlands have strengthened during the tenure of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Mr. Sandhu said that Pakistan and Netherlands have similar stance on regional and international issues.

The provincial minister informed the Netherlands Ambassador about the milestone initiatives of Punjab Government.