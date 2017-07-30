Netanyahu for Arab-Israeli communities land exchange

Jerusalem

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel could take control of West Bank settlements in exchange for Arab Israeli communities moving under Palestinian control, Israeli media said Saturday. Under the proposal for a solution to the Palestine-Israel question, Netanyahu reportedly told U.S. officials that the Wadi Ara region of Israel could be taken over by the Palestinian government.

The suggestion came during a meeting a few weeks ago with U.S. presidential adviser Jared Kushner and Ambassador Jason Greenblatt, the Haaretz newspaper quoted unnamed officials as saying.

“The issue didn’t come up as a separate proposal but as part of a proposal for a comprehensive arrangement with the Palestinians,” one official told the newspaper.—Agencies