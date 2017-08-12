Net taxpayers’ number up by 50pc: Dar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The number of net taxpayers has surged by almost fifty percent over the last four years, saysFinance Minister Ishaq Dar.

He was addressing a ceremony on Friday in connection with the launch of general tax directory for the fiscal year ended on June 2016.

The Minister said that over one point two million people filed their returns in 2016. He said tax revenue has enhanced from 1946 billion rupees in 2013 to 3362 billion rupees.

He pointed out that this increase in revenue has been witnessed by bringing the privilege class into the tax net and gradually removing the exemptions.