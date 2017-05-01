Net, Social Media ban plot to keep status quo: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

Commenting on banning of social media services across the valley after suspending 3G and 4G internet services since the past few weeks, Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that such measures by the autocratic state are aimed at maintaining the status quo in and on J&K and avoid resolution of the political problem, adding, repeated bans and gags on means of communication in the hope of restoring so called “peace and normalcy” is ridiculous.

Such dictatorial measures of the government are also aimed at seriously impacting our economy especially the IT sector which employees a huge work force of around 15000 people so that people are crippled economically and brought to their knees, Mirwaiz said.

Mirwaiz saaid it is stupid to think that bans and gags will change the conditions in the valley or contain and curtail the people’s resolve to strive for their political aspirations. The only way to change the situation on the ground and bring peace and calm to the region is that the powers in India address the Kashmir dispute and take serious measures to resolve it permanently. No amount of coercion ban or gag can provide an alternative to that.—OK