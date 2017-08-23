Nestlé Pak records 10pc topline growth in H1

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Nestlé Pakistan recorded a positive first half, posting a growth of 10%, and an overall increase in its total revenue by PKR 5.64 billion.

The company reported overall earnings of PKR 7.93 billion for the six months ended on June 30, 2017 as compared to PKR 6.42 billion in the corresponding period last year. The company said it was a result of optimization of its value chain and continuous improvement in the product mix.

The results were announced upon the conclusion of the meeting of Nestlé Pakistan’s Board of Directors.

In continuation with its positive financial performance in 2016, Nestlé Pakistan, the Pakistani subsidiary of the world’s largest food and beverage company, posted its results for the first half of 2017.

Nestlé Pakistan’s earnings per share increased from PKR 141.58 per share in the same period last year to PKR 174.95 per share. In the area of sales, the revenue of Nestlé Pakistan stood at PKR 61.94 billion.