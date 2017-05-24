Nestlé, LUMS enter into partnership

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Nestlé Pakistan has entered into a partnership with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to support the LUMS Centre of Water Informatics and Technology (WIT). The partnership will enable WIT students and staff to explore research ideas with Nestlé teams to pilot technological innovations in water sustainable management.

The purpose of this collaboration is to identify and prioritize opportunities and challenges for sustainable water management and to bring the government and non-government together for broadening and deepening cooperation for water sector agenda. Both organizations will also work closely together to build the public and private sectors’ knowledge and draw their attention to water related challenges.

Dr. Sohail Naqvi, Vice Chancellor LUMS said, “Nestlé and LUMS have an exemplary relationship to demonstrate academia-industry partnership in developing high-tech agri-business in Pakistan. Nestlé has supported LUMS in many areas including giving us the vital support needed to establish our center for water informatics and technology at our school of science & engineering.”

Dr. Abubakr Muhammad, Director of WIT LUMS added, “WIT is proud to have Nestlé Pakistan as its first industry affiliate, which will serve as a model for transforming the agriculture, food and water industry in the country.” WIT and Nestlé have collaborated on many initiatives, WIT associates have flown drones over Nestlé farms to generate moisture maps and introduced advanced robotics technologies to guide Nestlé milk trucks on road safety.