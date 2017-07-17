Nestlé launches ‘Start Healthy Stay Healthy’ campaign

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The First 1000 Days, from pregnancy to a child’s second birthday, is the most crucial period in a mom’s and baby’s life. Increasing evidence shows that meeting the age specific nutritional needs during the First 1000 Days of life will positively influence short and long-term health outcomes. To this end, Nestlé introduces a powerful, public and socially responsible initiative in Pakistan to inform and educate about the importance of nutrition in the First 1000 Days of life through its Nestlé Start Healthy Stay Healthy (NSHSH) platform. The initiative was launched via an exclusive press meet in Karachi.

The event was hosted by renowned radio personality Khalid Malik and featured media addresses by Nestlé’s Nutrition Business Executive Head, Mr. Jason Avancena, Nestlé’s Code Compliance Manager, Amir Ikram, Nestlé’s Nutrition Medical Director Dr. Huma along with actress and TV personality Juggun Kazim, activist and motivational speaker Muniba Mazari, legendary music icon Hadiqa Kiani and musician Ali Hamza who spoke about their specific experience and learning during the #First1000Days of life.

NSHSH’s First 1000 Days journey aims to educate women and men on the significance of nutrition during the most crucial time period of life, dividing the awareness initiative into 3 stages i.e. pregnancy, weaning and toddler stage. Globally launched and lauded across the last 3 years, the First1000 DAYS nutrition initiative is particularly significant in Pakistan where there is little formal/informal education and awareness on the early stages of a child’s life and on women’s health in general.