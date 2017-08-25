Nestlé Healthy Kids, Zindagi Trust join hands to tackle malnutrition

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Nestle’ Healthy Kids (NHK) programme in collaboration with Zindagi Trust conducted a 4 day training for 42 teachers who will further reach out to 3,200 children between the ages of 4-18 years covering the essentials of nutrition and healthy living. Through their teachers, children and adolescents learnt the basics of nutrition, how to develop a positive approach to food, and received practical advice on improving eating and drinking habits. Today, Pakistan is still reeling from alarming levels of childhood malnutrition. Interventions such as the NHK programme are the need of the hour. According to the National Nutrition Survey 2011, one-third of all children are underweight, nearly 44pc are stunted, 15pc are wasted and half of them are anemic. According to a maternal and child nutrition study group published by Lancet in 2013 these rates have seen little improvement. NHK Programme is Nestlé’s Global CSV (Creating Shared Value) initiative, launched in Pakistan in 2010.