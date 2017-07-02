Nergis to receive ‘great immigrants award’

Islamabad

Carnegie Corporation of New York recently announced that Pakistani-American Nergis Mavalvala has been honoured with ‘Great Immigrants’ award, says a message received here from New York, She’s among 38 immigrants who will be awarded by the philanthropic foundation honouring immigrant’s roles in the American society. Mavalvala was born in Lahore but raised in Karachi. She moved to the United States in 1986 where she received her higher education.

She later went on to do her PhD at MIT and later joined its Physics faculty in 2002. Nergis Mavalvala was among the team of scientists who worked on gravitational waves, which was a major prediction of Albert Einstein’s work based on 1915’s general theory of relativity, a private television channel reported Saturday. ‘Our annual tribute to Great Immigrants demonstrates the richness of talent, skills, and achievements that immigrants from around the world bring to every sphere of American society,’ said Vartan Gregorian, president of Carnegie Corporation of New York.—NNI