NEPRA to take legal action against K-Electric

City Reporter

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided to take action against K-Electric for its unannounced and leng-thy loadshedding during the month of Ramzan. According to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, K-Electric did not pay heed to the orders of the regulatory authority. Loadsh-edding was not according to schedule in the city of Karachi.

Electricity breakdowns were observed as well consistently throughout the holy month of Ramzan. The investigation team of NEPRA also viewed the system of K-Electric to gain a better understanding of the situation. According to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, the distribution of electricity in Karachi could not be improved.