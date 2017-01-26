Nepra slashes power tariff by Rs2.21 per unit

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has decided to cut electricity tariff by Rs2.21 per unit for December 2016 in a bid to pass the impact of cheaper imported fuel prices on to consumers of state-owned power distribution companies.

However, K-Electric and agricultural consumers as well as domestic users that consume less than 300 units a month will not be enjoying the tariff relief. According to the government, these consumers are already subsidised.

In its petition, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested Nepra – the power sector regulator – to slash the tariff by Rs1.85 per unit.

However, in the monthly public hearing on the fuel cost adjustment on Thursday, the regulator decided to reduce the tariff by Rs2.21 per unit.