NEPRA initiates legal proceedings against HESCO

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

NEPRA has decided to initiate legal proceedings against HESCO after a 6-Member NEPRA team carried out inspection on 4th June, 2017 and found major violations of NEPRA Rules and Regulations being committed by the HESCO.

The NEPRA team visited different areas of Hyderabad, conducted survey of consumers and inspected record at Power Despatch Center (PDC). The team noted that contrary to the stated claims by the officials, the consumers are being subjected to prolonged un-scheduled electricity outages of more than sixteen hours in a number of areas.