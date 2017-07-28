NEPRA imposes heavy fine on HESCO, LESCO

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Thursday, imposed a fine of Rs 5 Million on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Rs 4 million on Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) for not meeting the prescribed rules and regulations.

Both the organizations were fined over failure to restore the power supply within prescribed time, failure to provide proper voltage level (poor quality of supply), failure to reduce the overloading of power transformers, failure to utilize the amounts/funds and failure to provide correct information regarding interruptions, duration of interruptions and number of complaints.

These fines were imposed under NEPRA Fine Rules due to non-compliance of Performance Standards, Distribution Code, Distribution license, NEPRA Act and Rules and Regulations.

In July and August, 2016, NEPRA team visited different areas of HESCO & LESCO, conducted survey of consumers and inspected record and log books of 132, 66 and 11 kV Grid Stations.

The team noted that contrary to the stated claims by the officials at the top, the consumers are being subjected to prolonged un-scheduled electricity outages of more than sixteen hours and fourteen hours in a number of areas of HESCO & LESCO respectively.

It was also observed that transmission system constraint is also one of the reasons of unscheduled power cuts as the system has no sufficient capacity to carry out maximum load (demand) of country, subsequently; consumers are suffering due to voltage fluctuations. The voltages being received by the consumers are even below than 180V, causing damage to home appliances.

The consumers told NEPRA team that supply to their areas is not restored even after days of fault occurrence.

The team also noted that damaged transformers have not been replaced in reasonable time although all other formalities have been completed by consumers. Due to the poor maintenance of distribution system ultimately, consumers are facing frequent power cuts.

It was noted with serious concerns that despite of weak distribution system, HESCO could not utilize the allocated funds, for upkeep and maintenance of the system, which shows the inefficiencies of HESCO.

Based on the findings, a detailed report was submitted by the NEPRA team, on which the Authority while showing serious concerns, decided to initiate legal proceedings. After due legal course of action and affording adequate opportunities of hearing, the Authority imposed the fine of PKR 5 Million on HESCO and PKR 4 Million on LESCO under NEPRA Fine Rules.