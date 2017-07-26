Nepra cuts power tariff by Rs2.30/Unit

Islamabad

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Tuesday accorded Rs2.30 per unit cut in power tariff. The cut has been approved under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism. The cut will be applied on tariff for ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) for June under monthly fuel adjustment formula. It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan faces acute power shortage and the government is working on different energy project on emergency basis to overcome the power shortfall. The high power tariff as compared to the regional countries is rendering Pakistani products noncompetitive in the international market resulting in huge trade deficit.—INP

