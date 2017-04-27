NEPRA cuts power rate by Rs 4.35 per unit

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Wednesday announced to reduce electricity price by Rs 4.35 per unit.

The NEPRA has taken this decision on the request of Central Power Purchase Agency. The reduction has been made in respect of monthly fuel adjustment for the months of February and March. The announcement said Rs 2.15 have been reduced for the month of February and Rs 2.20 for the month of March, which will give net relief of Rs 32 billion to the users.

The decision will be implemented on users of all electricity distribution companies except of K-electric. Furthermore, agriculture users and those who consumed only 300 units will not benefit from this decision. The consumers will be given relief from next month.