Nepotism in SRB

Recently, letters were dispatched to many of the candidates appeared in a test of Sindh Revenue Board, as an internee. The test was held a few months ago and conducted by NTS and latter on by IBA for a second stage. After qualifying both of the stages, candidates get shortlisted for Group Discussion in which they had given a general topic to have debate on. Moreover, after going through final phase of interview, meritorious candidates pin their hopes on final merit list. But, unfortunately the Sindh Govt’s open involvement in the final phase have destroyed their hopes and left them in a state of mental trauma.

According to candidate’s query, the Sindh Govt had issued the list of blue-eyed candidates to CM House for their unfair adjustment. Ironically, it’s been long that the merit has been murdered for sake of influential and bigwigs. I request concerned authorities to take serious notice of killing of merit. If these kinds of corrupt act aren’t checked, outcome would be worse.

ASAD ALI KHUHAWAR

Karachi

Related