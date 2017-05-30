Nepal’s ambassador speaks high of Pakistan’s mountaineers who’ve scaled the peak

Mount Everest Day celebrated

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan’s mountaineers who have dared to scale the peak of the Mount Everest were the guests of honour at a ceremony marking the Mount Everest Day. The event was organized and celebrated jointly by the Serena Hotels and the Embassy of Nepal here on Monday. More than 200 dignitaries, including members of the diplomatic corps, the government and of course a large number of adventurers and mountaineers had turned up at the Sheesh Mahal of the hotel to express their love and regard for the mountaineers and mountaineering. Nepal has been celebrating Mount Everest Day since 2008. It was in 1953, when for the first time Mount Everest was scaled by any human.

Nepal Ambassador Sewa Lamsal Adhikari, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and CEO Serena Hotels Mr. Aziz Boolani inaugurated the event by lighting a traditional Nepalese lamp. Nepalese envoy presented a letter of appreciation to the summiteers honouring their achievement.

Pakistan’s renowned mountaineer Nazir Sabir whose documentary was earlier displayed and enjoyed thoroughly by the guests was also present on the occasion. The documentary showcased the grandeur of the peaks, the challenges faced by the mountaineers and their mighty success. Samina Baig who scaled the mountain in 2013 could not make it due to her exams but she was represented by her brother Mirza Ali who had been part of the Everest expedition. Hasan Sadpara who had also scaled the world’s highest peak passed away in 2015.Col Retd. Abdul Jabbar Bhatti’s climb to the summit has yet to be confirmed.

CEO of Serena Hotels, Mr Boolani, said it was a privilege for us to honour the mountaineers who have scaled Mount Everest. We formed the Adventure Diplomacy Initiative to encourage human engagement with Nature in ways that test physical prowess, endurance and commitment to facilitate a mountaineer. Serena Hotels has supported the sport since SaminaBaig made history on May 19, 2013 by becoming the youngest Muslim woman and first Pakistani woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest. After she returned from Everest, Serena Hotels founded the Adventure Diplomacy Group in 2014 to help Samina and her brother became the first siblings to climb seven peaks in seven continents.” Serena Hotel will continue to support talent in Pakistan through various initiatives under cultural diplomacy and sports diplomacy and I thank you for your continued support of our efforts.”

Nazir Sabir said he had been fortunate to visit Nepal many times and Pakistan’s spiritual connectivity with Nepal because of the Himalayan chain of mountains is very deep. Any climb up a mountain is like a pilgrimage and in mountaineering you climb in the shadow of death for months and every moment is a prayer. The first time I went to Nepal for the Everest Summit we made three times and failed. The next time also it took three attempts before I reached the summit.”

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry congratulated the Ambassador and people of Nepal on this auspicious occasion. This is a significant day for promoting mountain tourism in Nepal. Pakistan and Nepal have both been blessed with spectacular mountains and extraordinary historical treasures many of which are world heritage sites. These are treasures that allow us to build our tourism and share the wonders with the rest of the world.” Sewa Lamsal Adhikari, Ambassador of Nepal said it was a special day in the history of mountaineers, because in 1953 Mount Everest was scaled for the first time. Humans reached the top of the world and since then some 4,000 climbers have reached the peak. I am told more Pakistanis have planned to climb Mount Everest this year and I wish them the best of luck.” She went on to reiterate the importance of mountains in the global ecosystems stating that they are the source of water for many. Pakistan and Nepal are privileged to be the custodians of these mountain ranges and must prevent climate change from harming these majestic treasures.