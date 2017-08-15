Nepal wants to reap maximum benefits from China’s Belt, Road Initiative

Kathmandu

Nepali Minister for Foreign Affairs Krishna Ba-hadur Mahara said Tuesday that his country wants to reap maximum benefits from the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

Unveiling a policy document of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minister said: “Nepal-China relations have remained cordial over the years and the government is working to implement all bilateral agreements reached with China.”

Mahara said that the government has formed mechanisms to accelerate the development projects under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

“We want to reap benefits from the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said.

Such mechanisms are composed of senior govern-ment officials from different government ministries, including foreign affairs, finance, energy, industry, commerce, among others, according to the minister.

“We are committed to pushing forward Nepal-China cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said.

Nepal and China reached a Memorandum of Under-standing (MoU) on bilateral cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative on May 12 this year.—Xinhua