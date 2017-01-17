Nelson Paints to continue serving nation: CEO

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chief Executive Officer Nelson Paints Muhammad Tariq, Monday, reiterated commitment to continue serving the interests of consumers with same enthusiasm by offering them with best quality products.

In an interaction with Pakistan Observer, he recalled that Nelson Paints aimed to provide best services to our customers along with best quality; we will keep serving with same enthusiasm in future particularly will take part towards the development of the country. He further said that at 7th Brand of the Year Awards ceremony Nelson Paints was elected for its marvelous performance form paints industry. Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani was the Chief Guest in the award distribution ceremony.