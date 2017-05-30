Nehal lauds PM’s services for country

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan an atomic power and put the country on the path of progress and development, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Nehal Hashmi.

Speaking at a ceremony held here at the PML House in connection with the commemoration of ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’, he said on May 28, 1998, Nawaz Sharif by conducting nuclear tests made Pakistan a nuclear power and made the country’s defence invincible.

Nehal Hashmi said that during the present tenure, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif steered the country out of crisis and put it on the path of progress.

He said that the Prime Minister rendered immense services to the country as well as its people. He stated that these contributions should be acknowledged and appreciated by all.

Nehal Hashmi lashed out on those who were levelling false accusations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He also criticised the government of Sindh for its ‘step motherly’ treatment with the people of Karachi.

PML-N Karachi President Syed Munawwar Raza, Aman Afridi, Malik Taj, Asad Usmani and Feroz Khan also expressed their views on the occasion.