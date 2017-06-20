Nehal Hashmi submits response in SC over controversial speech  

ISLAMABAD: Senator Nehal Hashmi on Tuesday submitted his reply in Supreme Court (SC) on account of holding threats against Joint Investigation Team (JIT) members, stating that his speech was treated as out of the context.

According to Hashmi’s reply, all the allegations were denied as no act of contempt was committed by the answering respondent. “I only made the speech once but the media replayed it several time,” the petition said.

Nehal Hashmi also demanded to register case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, Naeem-ul-Haque and Fawad Chaudhry for presenting his speech in a wrong way.

“The court has appointed Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf as a prosecutor in the case,” the petition stated, adding that the AG calling on the Sindh government to take action against Hashmi is surprising in this context.

Earlier, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) expelled Senator Nehal Hashmi from the party over his controversial speech. The decision was taken on a report submitted by the disciplinary committee headed by Raja Zaffarul Haq.

On May 28, Hashmi triggered a political storm by threatening the members of the joint investigation team (JIT) and SC judges of “dire consequences” after their retirement for probing Sharif family in connection with Panama Papers case.

However, the PML-N distanced itself from his outburst and Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif sought his resignation from Senate seat and suspended his party membership.

All private TV channels kept running the video throughout the day which drew strong criticism from the social media users and opposition parties in particular.

