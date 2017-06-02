Nehal Hashmi served contempt notice

Systematic campaign being run by govt against judges: SC remarks

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Thursday served a contempt notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former senator Nehal Hashmi over his ‘threatening’ remarks against apex court judges and members of the JIT who are probing the Sharif family’s offshore wealth.

During the hearing of a suo motu notice taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, a three- judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, directed the ruling party’s lawmaker to submit his response by June 5.

The bench directed Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali, who has been appointed as prosecutor, to collect material related to the case.

Justice Ejaz remarked that they are keeping an eye on what is going on. “No one can scare us and neither are we scared of the consequences,” he said further, adding that they know what to do.

The court observed that a systematic campaign was being run by the government against judges of the apex court and the JIT.

“The Cabinet members and some individuals have launched a campaign against judiciary,” remarked Justice Ijazul Ahsen.

Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh said “terrorist mafias threaten judges and the incumbent government is acting like it”.

Directing the AGP to clarify the government’s stance, Justice Ejaz said: “We have appointed the JIT members and will not be subdued by anyone.”

The hearing of the case was adjourned till 5th June. After hearing, talking to media persons outside Supreme Court Nehal Hashmi denied having made remarks against judiciary and JIT. He said that he did not give any controversial remarks against those who are investigating Nawaz sharif’s son

Hashmi said “I ask Allah for forgiveness and I ask the Supreme Court for forgiveness.”