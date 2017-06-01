Nehal Hashmi resigns as senator after threatening JIT

Marriyum says it is his personal opinion

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senator belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-N Nehal Hashmi has relinquished his seat in the House after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took notice of his threatening speech against officials of Panama Leaks Joint Investigation Team and the judiciary.

Hashmi was summoned to the Prime Minister House following his speech and reportedly, Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs, Asif Kirmani convened a meeting with the senior member of the party to convey premier’s reservations.

PML-N’s senator was served show-cause notice for the speech and according to State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Prime Minister had sought resignation from him.

“We will make this land (Pakistan) narrow for you and your children. You are now in service, but will retire one day. We will not leave you then,” the senator had warned in his speech that the party leadership has taken objection to.

Hashmi also threatened Imran Khan and said: “The nation will also make this land narrow for those who live in Bani Gala.”

Aggressive speech of the senator came in after Hussain Nawaz, premier’s son was summoned by the JIT for two consecutive days. Hussain Nawaz had left the JIT headquarters on Tuesday after spending at least 5.30 hours during which he recorded statement over family’s assets and answered committee’s questions over alleged stashed wealth.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday revoked party’s membership of Senator Nehal Hashmi.

Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, speaking on behalf of the PML-N, later said that the party does not support what Hashmi said and that it was his “personal opinion.”

She said the prime minister believes in accountability, adding that he has sought an explanation from Hashmi for his remarks.

PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi, in a recorded video circulated on Wednesday, lashed out at “those investigating” Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons in the Panama Papers case, warning that they will be “taken to task” for their grilling of the respondents in the investigation.

Hashmi warned: “Those who are scrutinising them [Sharif and his sons], we will not spare you.”

“Those grilling [the family] … [be warned that] we will arrange the day of judgment for you.”

“You are making the life of the prime minister difficult; the Pakistani nation will make it difficult for you to live,” he added, without taking any names.

“We are workers of Nawaz Sharif, those who have made Sharif family accountable and are doing so will not be spared. You are in service today and will retire tomorrow”.

“We, the Pakistani nation will make it difficult for you and your family to live in this country like you are making it difficult for an honourable Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Nihal Hashmi held a meeting with Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday, where he offered a ‘clarification’ about the incendiary speech.

“I was speaking to party workers at a Youm-i-Takbeer gathering on May 28,” Hashmi added.

“I expressed my own opinion at the gathering. If the prime minister asks about the speech, I will explain this to him.”

Defending the nature of his speech, Hashmi pointed out that he did not directly threaten anyone. “I did not take aim at any institution, nor did I mention any person’s name. My address to the party workers was very normal.”

“My targets were our political opponents,” Hashmi added. “Our opponents have a habit of joining my statements to institutions.”

Without naming Imran Khan, Nehal Hashmi also lambasted PTI chief, saying those living in Bani Gala should listen it carefully that the residence of Sharif family in Model Town was neither made with the Jews’ money nor with the wealth of Jemima, Khan’s former wife.

On the other hand, Supreme Court of Pakistan has served Hashmi a notice for contempt of court and formed a three-member bench to hear the case.

The bench headed by Justice Ijaz Afzal will hear the case at 1:00pm on Thursday.