Nehal Hashmi expelled from PML-N

Islamabad

The ruling Pakistan Muslime League Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday expelled Senator Nehal Hashmi from the party over his controversial speech and violating party discipline. The decision was taken on a report submitted by the disciplinary committee headed by Senator Raja Zaffarul Haq. On May 28, Hashmi triggered a political storm by threatening the members of the joint investigation team (JIT) and Supreme Court judges of “dire consequences” after their retirement for probing Sharif family in connection with Panama Papers case. However, the PML-N distanced itself from his outburst and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sought his resignation from Senate seat and suspended his party membership. Nihal Hashmi’s resignation which he submitted to the party high command was forwarded to Senate Chairman who summoned the Senator to personally verify the decision. During that appearance Nihal Hashmi requested the Senate Chairman not to accept his resignation which was granted by Mian Raza Rabbani. —INP

