Nehal Hashmi case transferred to Anti-Terrorism Court

A sessions court on Friday transferred the case against Senator Nehal Hashmi to an anti-terrorism court after charges of terrorism were added to the FIR filed against the senator.

A district and sessions judge in Karachi was hearing the case against Hashmi when police issued a challan against the senator which states that charges of terrorism have been included in the on-going case.

After reviewing the challan, the judge ordered the case to be transferred.

The former PML-N leader was booked last month for allegedly using threatening language against the judiciary and public servants during a speech to party workers in Bahadurabad.

Earlier on Friday, the senator had filed a request in the Supreme Court asking that the investigations against him be stopped immediately.

“The proceedings of the criminal case should be stopped,” the request says, adding that Attorney General Ashtar Ausuf cannot remain the prosecutor in the case.

Late last month, the SC had announced that it would frame charges against Hashmi on July 10.

The senator had come under fire after he was seen in a video apparently warning individuals conducting a Supreme Court-sanctioned investigation that they will be “taken to task” for grilling the premier’s family.

His remarks were, prima facie, directed at the Supreme Court-appointed joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Sharif family’s business dealings abroad.

Hours after the senator’s incendiary remarks made national headlines, Hashmi’s membership of the PML-N was suspended and a show-cause notice was issued to him.

The chief justice had taken suo motu notice of the video and summoned the senator to appear before the special bench overseeing the implementation of the Panama Papers verdict.

Meanwhile,Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Nehal Hashmi has expressed that he is ready to tender unconditional apology if the court clarify as to where I meant contempt of court during any part of the speech.

He professed while letting it be known that if there is any element of contempt present in his speech, he would tender unconditional apology.

In his written reply submitted in Supreme Court, Nehal Hashmi revealed that he had targeted political opponents namely the PTI leadership in his speech.

It is worth mentioning here that Nehal Hashmi had made an incendiary speech a couple of weeks ago in which he indirectly threatened members of the JIT for probing PM Nawaz and his family in the Panama Leaks case.