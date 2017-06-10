Nehal Hashmi appears before PML-N body

Disciplinary hearing

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A disciplinary committee formed by PML-N heard on Friday Senator Nehal Hashmi’s statement concerning his incendiary speech last month about ‘making life difficult’ for ‘those behind an accountability investigation’ involving Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family. A five-member disciplinary committee, headed by Raja Zafrul Haq, heard Hashmi’s position on the issue.

The committee, constituted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday, is required to compile its report recommending appropriate action against the suspended party member by June 11. “My speech was taken out of context,” Hashmi claimed in a media statement after his session with the committee ended. “I told the committee that my speech was 14 minutes long, out of which a small clip was shared on media and social media.