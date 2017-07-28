‘Negligence of doctors cense women’s death’

Rawalpindi

A expectant woman brought to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) died allegedly due to negligence of doctors. According to details, Shakila Bibi was brought to the hospital for delivery. The deceased’s husband Yasir said the duty doctors showed negligence and gave blood to the patient after long delay, which resulted in her death.

The woman’s relatives staged a protest against negligence of the doctors.

When contacted, Medical Superintendent HFH Dr Raja Shafique Sarwar said a four member committee had been formed to look into the matter. He said the committee would submit its report and action would be taken against those found guilty.—APP