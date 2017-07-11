Negligence committed by motorway police, IG concedes

Bahawalpur tragedy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Monday conceded that the Motorway Police displayed negligence in the Bahawalpur tragedy. He was addressing a session of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Transportation. The committee was briefed on the incident, following which IG Shaukat Hayat conceded that Motorway Police were unable to fulfil their responsibility on the day of the incident.

‘Neither an ambulance nor fire brigade was informed (in time),’ Hayat said. Hayat informed the committee that two officials are supposed to be present at all times in the Motorway Control Room, but on the day of the incident, both were absent. Furthermore, ‘police was not informed [of the accident] and motorway police failed to seal the area,’ he conceded. He said that an inquiry into the incident was underway and appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible.

Hayat also notified that the responsibility for granting fitness certificates to fuel-carrying vehicles fell on the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), and claimed that his department had made efforts to ensure drivers had valid driving licenses, which falls under its purview. ‘We tried to start a driving school [for truckers] but were told that we were not authorised to do so,’ Hayat said.

Expressing concerns over recent oil tanker accidents, the committee asked if the drivers were intoxicated at the time of crashes, adding that with the current standards, oil tankers are like live bombs. National Highway and Motorway Police authorities have already suspended six officers, including a deputy superintendent of police, for negligence and keeping their senior officers in the dark (when the oil tanker overturned and caught fire). The death toll from the Bahawalpur oil tanker explosion climbed to 218 on Friday.