Neglected segments to be given proper attention: Kamran

City Reporter

Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Kamran Michael on Wednesday said that all out efforts would be made to serve the country in the best possible way and special attention would be given to the neglected segment of society.

Addressing the Christmas mushaira held here at Alhamra Hall under the auspices of Ministry of Human Rights, he said that peace, love and tolerance were significant elements for humanity which should be promoted.

He said that people belonging to different creed and colour were participating in the mushaira which were the asset of our country. Kamran Michael said that poets were flag-bearer of peace and they unite hearts of the people through their work.

Prominent writer and poet Asghar Nadeem Syed presided over the mushaira, whereas famous poets including Dr Jawaz Jafari, Baba Najmi, Hussain Tabish, Sufia Bedar, Pervez Paras, Anees Ahmad, Zahid Fakhari, Irfan Sadiq, Ijazullah Naz, Hussain Majroh and others presented their beautiful poetry on the occasion.

A large number of people attended the mushaira and appreciated poetry of different poets.